The Suicide Squad had its release in India on August 6 (in select theatres), and the reviews have been calling it as James Gunn’s masterpiece. Described as a blood fueled adventure, The Suicide Squad sees Amanda Waller assemble Task Force X in order to take down Project Starfish in Corto Maltese. What follows is an amazing ride with some unexpected twists and turns and a whole lot of fun. It features all the trademarks of James Gunn and will definitely make you happy if you’re a DC comics fan. The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Slams Martin Scorsese’s Criticism at Marvel Movies, Says ‘He’s Creating His Movie in the Shadow of the Marvel’.

With the recent trend of comic book movies having mid and post-credit scenes, The Suicide Squad is no exception. It features a mid-credit scene as well as a post-credits scene. The mid-credit scene features the character of Weasel who is revealed to be alive and well after his supposed death at the beach in the first act. It’s done in a hilarious fashion which starts with Weasel spitting out some water and maniacally running away from the beach. Here’s to hoping he doesn’t harm any kids. The Suicide Squad Movie Review: James Gunn’s DC Epic Is a Violent Delight.

The post-credits scene again features a character that you thought died but is revealed to be alive. It features John Cena’s Peacemaker in a hospital bed who is approached by John Economos and Emilia Harcourt who are played by Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland respectively. This scene helps in setting up the Peacemaker TV show which is scheduled to release in January, 2022.

What the plot of the Peacemaker show might be is still unknown, but this is a great starting point for it. Considering how many have described Peacemaker as one of the best characters from The Suicide Squad, it has us excited for what Gunn has in the store next. The Suicide Squad starring Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone, Daniela Melchior, David Dastmalchian and Viola Davis is out in theatres now.

