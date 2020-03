Tom Cruise Is Planning to Make Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle Return to Acting - Here's How!

Tom Cruise, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is trying to get Duchess of Sussex back on the big screen in his future film. Following her decision to step down from royal duties, the Internet rumour mill was rife with speculation that about Meghan Markle could be all set for a comeback in showbiz. Cruise wants to sign her up her for one of his next movies, reports aceshowbiz.com. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Are in No Rush to Mend Relationship with Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton.

A source quoted in various reports says: "If anyone can get Meghan back on a film set, it's Tom. And what better way to get back on the big screen than starring opposite one of Hollywood's biggest stars." Although the source said Cruise wants to cast Meghan in "one of his next films", no details are yet available on a possible project. Meghan Markle is Obsessed with her Cape Dress by Safiyaa, Picks the Same Fiji Outfit For her Recent Appearance at a Music Festival in London.

Markle was last seen essaying a regular role in the series "Suits", where she starred as Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018, when she married Prince Harry in May of the same year. Earlier this year, it was being said that Harry helped Meghan sign up for a Disney voiceover.