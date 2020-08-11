It was 2008 when the last movie in the High School Musical trilogy titled Senior Year had released. 12 years later, Zac Efron who played the immensely charming and the most popular male student of the school, is returning to Disney. As per Hollywood Reporter's article, this time it's for the studio's OTT platform Disney+, and the movie is the remake of 1987 hit film Three Men And A Baby. The latter itself was a remake of a French film called Three Men which Indians know as Heyy Baby. However, the director is yet to be selected for the film. Benedict Cumberbatch, Courteney Cox and Zac Efron Among 35 Celebs to Be Honoured in Hollywood Walk of Fame 2021

Three Men And A Baby is a story about New York bachelors who suddenly become responsible for a baby and eventually, fall for the little one. The 1987 movie had Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson while the Hindi remake had Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh along with Vidya Balan.

The remake for Disney+ is adapted by Gordon Gray with the studio's live-action arm getting it. The original was directed by Leonard Nimoy but the studio is yet to get one for the remake. Recently, Efron was seen in Netflix's Down To Earth documentary series where he roamed the world to looking for sustainability.

