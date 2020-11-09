Janhvi Kapoor has always been on point when it comes to her fashion choices. Be it her red carpet looks or a traditional day wear, Janhvi's closet never fails to disappoint us. During the lockdown, we missed seeing the actress outside, flaunting her chic outfits but the actress made sure she keeps her fans engaged with the random photoshoots that she did. The actress turned into a 1950 model for her latest photoshoot and we are quite impressed with the results. Janhvi Kapoor in her Red Dress Looks like a Work of Art on Cosmopolitan's New Magazine Cover.

The actress shared pictures on her social media, treating her fans with some really beautiful retro pictures. Janhvi can be seen donning two different sarees in these pictures. In one of the pictures, the actress is seen wearing a golden saree while is the other pictures she is seen wearing a blue saree. The makeup, the hairstyle, the jewellery will take you back to the era of 1950 and you will definitely be lost in Janhvi's mesmerizing eyes.

Talking about the first look, Janhvi chose a white saree tinted with a green hue and coupled it with a gorgeous golden border. She paired the look with a brocade blouse in shades of brown and gold and added an elegant pearl set, red lip look to finish the look. The second look featured her in a blue saree consisting of a netted blue saree teamed with a white polka dots blouse. Minimal make tied her whole look together. Janhvi Kapoor Says Her Crush On Dear Comrade Star Vijay Devarakonda is 'One-Sided'.

Check Out the Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Pretended to live in the 1950s for a day and enjoyyyyyed A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Nov 9, 2020 at 12:54am PST

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in the lead roles. She also has Karan Johar’s shelved period drama Takht in her kitty. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

She is also a part of Roohi Afzana. The film was supposed to release on June 5, 2020, but now director Hardik Mehta is reportedly planning for an OTT release for the film. If the film happens to release on an OTT platform, this will Janhvi's third project releasing on a digital platform after Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

