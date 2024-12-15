BTS has done it again! Their iconic 2014 hit Danger has surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, becoming their 32nd music video to achieve this milestone. As soon as the song reached the milestone, ARMYs took no time to celebrate their achievement. On December 14, the view count soared to 200,016,746. For the unaware, Danger is the lead single from their groundbreaking first studio album Dark & Wild. BTS proves time and time again that their music is timeless, and Danger’s milestone is a result of their lasting impact! This impressive feat adds to BTS' legacy, as ARMYs eagerly await their highly anticipated group comeback in 2025. BTS J-Hope’s Sister Jung Jiwoo India Tour: Influencer and Entrepreneur Looks Ethereal in Salwar Kameez, Juttis, and Jhumkas (See Pics).

10 Years in the Making

Danger was released on August 19, 2014, this track took over 10 years and 3 months to achieve this massive milestone.

New Milestone For BTS' Track ‘Danger’

"Danger" (1TheK) Official MV has surpassed 200 million views on YouTube, @BTS_twt 34th music video to do so.https://t.co/Vyz67aqZjV pic.twitter.com/yY4fVJdpCV — BTS Charts & Awards (@btschartmaster) December 14, 2024

Part of BTS History

The song also features a Japanese version and a remix with Vietnamese artist Thanh Bui. Danger was included in BTS' first Japanese album Wake Up and their Korean anthology album Proof.

A Legacy of Hits

Danger joins other iconic tracks like Dynamite, Butter, Spring Day, Fake Love, and DNA, all-surpassing 200 million views. This achievement cements BTS as one of the most influential groups on YouTube. Danger is BTS’s 32nd official full-group music video to reach the milestone, following Dope, Fire, Blood Sweat & Tears, DNA, Not Today, Save Me, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), Boy In Luv, Fake Love, Spring Day, IDOL, Boy With Luv, War of Hormone, I Need U, ON (Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima), Dynamite, ON, Black Swan, Life Goes On, No More Dream, Butter, Permission to Dance, Airplane pt.2 (Japanese version), Stay Gold, Dynamite (choreography version), My Universe, Film out, Dynamite (B-side version), Make It Right, Just One Day, and Yet To Come. BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung Shakes Up KakaoTalk Chat, K-Pop Star Shares Military Uniform Selfie After Joining Random Group!.

‘Danger’ Track

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2024 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).