Yet another season of Dr Romantic has come to an end. As Kim Sabu (Han Suk Kyu) continues to challenge himself and others with his quick wit and eclectic talent, his Doldam army stayed steadfast with him. He even had a reunion with one of his closest students with the return of Kang Dong Joo (Yoo Yeon Seok). Yes, the romances continued and in those romances, we found a common thread. And it definitely involves kisses. Dr Romantic 2's Park Eun Tak and Yoon Ah Reum, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha's Eun Cheol and Mi Seon - 5 K-drama Second Lead Couples That Are As Adorable As The Main Leads.

Now kisses in Dr Romantic series are really hot and passionate. There's a lot of backstory to each one of them and then the pent-up emotions give in to long kisses. But there're a few other things that are constants here.

Magic of mood-lighting

That orange glow behind them let soft rays falling on their good-looking faces.

Exhibit 1: Yoo Yeon Sook-Seo Hyun Jin

The urgency to kiss and tell

Exhibit 2: Ahn Hyo Soep-Lee Sung Kyung Pride Month 2022: Jinyoung-Ji Sung in Devil Judge, Ahn Hyo Seop-Kim Min Gue in Business Proposal- 5 Kdrama Bromance-Ships That Should've Sailed Into Romance.

The confession and acceptance

Exhibit 3: Kim Min Jae-So Joo Yeon

We feel these three aspects should now be called Dr Romantic signature kiss. Only if these happened in our life. That passion and that love... guess in another lifetime!

