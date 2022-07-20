Extraordinary Attorney Woo is making its name really proud. This truly is an extraordinary drama about an autistic woman who is a lawyer. Being on the spectrum makes them special but also makes them quite susceptible to discrimination in this world. Park Eun-bin plays the titular character and her mannerisms will surely win your heart as well. But we would also like to commend writer Moon Ji-won for such extensive research on Whale behaviour. For the uninitiated, whales are like spirit animal for Attorney Woo. It calms her frayed nerves, helps her in cases and even helps her make new friends (or maybe more than friends, Lee Jun-ho played by Kang Tae-oh would know). Oh Yeon Seo in Cafe Minamdang, Seo Ye-ji in Eve, Seo Hyun-jin in Why Her? - 5 Kdrama Actresses Playing Badass Roles In Ongoing Series.

But you know what's even more amazing? It brightens up our days too. Every time Woo shares a whale fact or imagines one during stressful situations, she makes us feel safe too. Let us tell you five such scenes where the whale mentions left a smile on our faces.

1. Calm the stress down

This is our personal favourite. Woo calms her fraught nerves by listening to a song and imagining a whale swimming alongside the train she boarded. The imagery has been done beautifully. It quietened us too.

2. Happy realisation

In this scene, attorney Woo gets struck by an important point related to a case thanks to her understanding of whales. The way her face lights up at the realisation stayed with us even after we have watched other episodes.

literally clapped my hands when this eureka moment happened. oh i miss the wind, the whales, and that realization face of youngwoo.#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo #ExtraordinaryAttorneyWooEp6 pic.twitter.com/Kc49FP2EcO — typedmaru 🐳 (@typedmaru) July 14, 2022

3. Life whale-size

Woo laments that she hasn't seen a whale despite loving them dearly, so, Jun-ho gets the orca for her...well almost. The moment Woo sees this canvas, her face lights up. We dare you to not break into a smile. Her happiness just seeps through you! Bae Suzy in My Love From Another Star, Kim Jun-ho in Twenty Five Twenty One - 5 Celeb KDrama Cameos Who Exist to Make The Leads Jealous!

4. The word of love

We all have that word which connects us to someone special in our life. In Woo-young case, it's the whales and the special someone is Junho. This scene is so pure with emotions.

definitely not me smiling and giggling because of junho telling youngwoo that it's okay for them to talk about whales when it's just the two of them #ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo #ExtraordinaryAttorneyWooEp1 pic.twitter.com/FZk1dkBvLS — kadi • tms2 edit 📌 (@BlLLking) July 19, 2022

5. Mammal eggs convo

Attorney Woo and her equation with Jung Myung-seok (Kang Ki-young) is love-hate. Thus their conversations are damn interesting. For example, in this scene, Woo, as always, is figuring out a situation with whale facts. But you can't expect everyone to be interested in that always...but the way Myung Seok reacts is just amazingly funny!

Humans anyway gravitate towards strong and powerful and like Woo, whales now make us feel the same as well. Extraordinary Attorney Woo is truly a beautiful drama.

