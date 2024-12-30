Netflix's Squid Game Season 2 actor Park Sung Hoon (Player 120) sparked controversy online after unintentionally posting an adult video (AV) cover featuring nudity with a Squid Game theme on his personal social media account. Initially, there were speculations that his account might have been hacked, but it was later clarified that this wasn’t the case. According to a statement from his agency, BH Entertainment, Park was overwhelmed by direct messages (DMs) and, while reviewing them, accidentally uploaded an inappropriate image. The agency expressed that Park was deeply shocked by the incident and sincerely regrets the mistake, vowing to be more cautious moving forward. "He is very sorry and assures that he will be more careful to prevent this from happening again," reads part of the statement by the agency. ‘Squid Game Season 2’ Claims the Top Spot, Dominates Netflix Rankings in 92 Countries.

Park Sung Hoon Uploads AV Cover of 'Squid Game 2' Online

Park Sung-Hoon pemeran Squid Game Season 2 nomor 120 Update InstaStory Parody Squid Game tapi tidak lama dihapus lagi 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5J2pzMC9V9 — ️️ ️️ (@realmadridindo1) December 30, 2024

Park Sung Hoon Issues Clarification After Uploading The AV Video

#ParkSungHoon is criticised for uploading an AV cover that parodied 'Squid Game' on his account. The actor quicky deleted it and according to BH Entertainment, it was accidental. "ParkSungHoon was receiving so many DMs on his SNS that he accidentally uploaded it while checking… pic.twitter.com/YWhzqhJSjj — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) December 30, 2024

