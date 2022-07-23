Ahn Hye-jin aka Hwasa is a sweet, kind hearted person and is also a very headstrong, keep it real type of person which is what makes her bold personality shine even off-stage. Being a k-pop idol, requires having to follow many rules and regulations but Hwasa has never been one to fit in with the masses. And since Hwasa never really fit into the typical k-pop idol mould, she is often criticised for her valour and her bold looks. Hwasa and Loco's Teaser for Their Collaboration Track ‘Somebody!’ Is Out!

But even more reason to love her, is that she never lets any of it bring her down and continues to remain unperturbed. As she once put it so perfectly, "If I don't fit into this generation's standard of beauty, then I will have to become a different standard." So to celebrate her aplomb, let's take a look at the 5 best times she exuded confidence. Happy Birthday to Hwasa!! Mamamoo To Release New Album and Hold a Concert To Commemorate Their Eighth Anniversary!

The Haircut

Hwasa (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Throwback to the time when the CEO of RBW asked Mamamoo members not to cut their hair before their debut. They weren't sure what their concept would be and long hair is also easier to style. But Queen Hwasa not only showed up with this pixie cut the next day, she also asked the CEO how she looked.

The Red Outfit

Hwasa (Photo Credit: Twitter)

This iconic red latex outfit that Hwasa wore for her performance at MAMA in 2018, sparked a controversy about how revealing it was. Many netizens attacked her for it, but did she care? Everybody say NO! She wore that outfit with confidence up to a 100 and she looked gorgeous too. Her fans loved her even more for it.

The Kiss

Hwasa and Moonbyul (Photo Credit: YouTube)

This kiss is only one of the memorable moments between Hwasa and Mamamoo's other band member Moonbyul, but that's another story. In this video, Moonbyul was giving the members a friendly kiss and then turns to Hwasa, who jokingly put up her hands as if telling Moonbyul to not come close. She then immediately changes her demeanour and pulls her bandmate in for a kiss on the lips. Many k-pop idols would never even think about doing this, especially on a broadcast but again, Hwasa is not like other idols.

The Airport Look

Hwasa (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Bucket hat, long hair, cropped sweatshirt, unbuttoned jeans with her shorts out, Hwasa was really the embodiment of confidence with her airport fashion. She received a lot of negative comments for her outfit but as always she paid no attention to the haters. Hwasa even addressed the incident in Mamamoo's song "HIP" in which she is heard rapping, "Stained shirt, panties sticking out. Greasy hair, I don't care."

The Message

"Maria" was released on June 29, 2020 and was a solo song by Hwasa. It has powerful lyrics and is a message from Hwasa to herself, asking herself why she is tormented or sad since she is already beautiful. The song brings out the inner turmoil Maria faces with so much hate being thrown towards her. It is a song about confidence and learning to take pride in being one's self. Along with the music video, this was a real power move and a slap in the face to her haters. Maria is also her Christian (baptismal) name.

Hwasa has also collaborated with k-pop rapper Loco, for their new song "Somebody", which will release on July 25, at 6 pm KST. We are excited to hear the two sing together again.

