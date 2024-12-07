MBC's new drama, When the Phone Rings, has captured everyone's attention due to its engaging plot and stellar performances. Starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the lead roles, this romance thriller follows the story of a couple in their third year of marriage, a relationship that began with a threatening phone call. The series is helmed by Park Sang Woo, who is known for his work in The Forbidden Marriage. ‘When The Phone Rings’ Episodes 5 and 6 Postponed: Here Are 3 Reasons Why You Must Rewatch Chae Soo-Bin and Yoo Yeon-Seok's Intense K-Drama on Netflix.

‘When the Phone Rings’ Cast

When the Phone Rings features Yoo Yeon Seok as Baek Sa Eon, a character who belongs to a rich family and also has a highly respectable career. Baek Sa Eon is a former war correspondent and currently works as a presidential spokesperson. Despite his highly valued and respected public image, Baek Sa Eon maintains a cold persona while interacting with his wife, Hong Hae Jo, played by Chae So Bin, in a marriage that is solely formal. Hong Hae Joo is a mute sign language interpreter in the drama. Apart from them, the series also stars Heo Nam Joon Jang Gyu Ri and Han Jai in pivotal roles.

Watch the Trailer of ‘When the Phone Rings’:

‘When the Phone Rings’ Plot

Park Sang Woo's When the Phone Rings is based on the Kakao web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Emomul Nyeo. According to Netflix, the series follows "Sa-eon (Yoo) and Hee-joo (Chae) married in a secret arranged marriage and have lived unhappily together ever since. In fact, the two hardly speak at all — in part because Hee-joo lives with selective mutism, but primarily because they despise each other." There's a national emergency in the country, and amidst this, Hong Hae Jo gets abducted, making things even worse. Instead of rescuing her, the main man, Baek Sa Eon, tries to get rid of his wife. ‘When The Phone Rings’ Episodes: With 6.6 Million Views, Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin’s K-Drama Secures Fourth Spot on Global Non-English TV List.

‘When the Phone Rings’ Streaming Deets

With just four episodes being released, the series is making waves across social media platforms. Episodes 5 and 6 of When the Phone Rings, which were previously scheduled for December 7 and December 13 release, have been postponed, leaving fans heartbroken. However, in a recent update, it was revealed that the postponed episodes will now stream on December 13 and 14. The limited series will have a total of 12 episodes with the last two episodes coming in January 2025. New episodes will be released every Friday and Saturday.

