Last seen in Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster franchise, Bollywood star Soha Ali Khan is excited about her OTT debut with Zee 5's forthcoming endevour titled Kaun Banegi Shikharwati. Set in Rajasthan, the said show is studded with a promising cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra and Raghubir Yadav. In her exclusive chat with LatestLY, Soha talked about a rather unusual outing where drama and commotion ensues to evoke laughs.

"The aging royal king (played by Naseeruddin Shah) must choose an heir to his throne. That's when he invites his four estranged daughters to participate in a ridiculous contest, and whoever shall emerge victoriously will assume the position of the "king". And that sort of triggers the whole drama of Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, " explains Soha about the series revolving around a dysfunctional family. Kaun Banegi Shikharwati Trailer: Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan’s Series on a Dysfunctional Family to Release on ZEE5 on January 7, 2022!

But what is it like to work with the acting institute himself, Naseeruddin Shah. Many veterans would have cold feet at the prospect of sharing the screen space with him, given his hold over the craft mastered by years of theatre and working in meaningful films, we quizzed Soha. " I feel nervous generally. Between "action" and "cut" I always feel nervous. And that happens to me irrespective of who I am working with or even in my solo scenes. But yes, working with him is a rewarding experience and everybody wants to leave him impressed with their acting skills." Soha states matter-of-factly. Soha Ali Khan: Receiving Praise From Naseeruddin Shah Is Gratifying

"Actor of his (Naseer) stature will give you so much if only you keep your eyes and ears open. If you receive well then you will be handsomely rewarded by the experience of working with him. He won't overwhelm you with his craft. In fact, he will help you grow as an artist. legends like him don't try to teach you or be preachy, they will always give you interesting anecdotes and some really fabulous stories that will help you as an artist. His energy, his fitness at his age, and the mastery over craft is inspiring!" concludes Soha.

