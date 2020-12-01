Videsi boy Nick Jonas fell for our desi girl Priyanka Chopra and the two are on their happily ever after journey. Its been 2 years that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a big fat Indian wedding in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. And ever since, the couple takes to social media to celebrate their union with not just themselves, but also with their 'Nickyanka' fans. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Wedding Anniversary: 8 Bold Photos of the Power Couple That Are Too Hot to Handle!.

And on the eve of Nick and Priyanka's second anniversary, hubby dearest took to social media to heap praises on his wife and called her 'Inspiring and Beautiful'. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Anniversary: 5 Major Events In Their Married Life Over Two Years.

Check Out His Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Nick shared pictures from his white wedding with Chopra and penned, "Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you. ❤️" Now that's heart-melting! Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in a white wedding and later in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Their wedding, one of the most lavish do's in Bollywood, was an affair worth remembering. Happy Anniversary NickYanka!

