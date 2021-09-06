At 78, Bollywood's ultimate Badshah Amitabh Bachchan is getting better and better with his craft. His recent outing Chehre co-starrring Emraaan Hashmi might have bagged mixed reactions but the megastar's earnest performance has impressed the critics and the fans alike. Bachchan senior brings his A game to the table and heightens the histrionics by employing his rich baritone, his unmatched style and his towering screen presence.

"Big B might have done courtroom dramas like Pink and Badla but Chehre presents him in a stylish avatar with a wardrobe that is carefully researched and the look meticulously executed. All these three characters are dramatically different from the ones he played before and Mr Bachchan knows how to add the drama without compromising on subtlety and improvisation," maintains Chehre director Rumy Jafry. ALSO READ: KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Recreates ‘Ek Chutki Sindoor’ Scene; Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan Teach Him How To Nail It! (Watch Video)

"Big B has a way with courtroom and revenge dramas. As an Angry Young Man, he fought on-screen battles for underdogs, the oppressed and the wronged for decades and even today, his eyes have the same glimmer and his voice the same power when he plays the justice driven avenger." says Producer Anand Pandit.

Pink Movie Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

His dramatic monologues from 'Deewar', 'Andha Kanoon', 'Main Azaad Hoon' and many more and also the poignance and power of his performances in 'Pink' and 'Badla' where he played a man obsessed with righting a wrong.

"There is nothing comparable to Mr Bachchan holding forth and mesmerizing the audience with his voice and dialogue delivery. ALSO READ: Rumy Jafry: Rishi Kapoor Called Me Up and Said I Have Gone Mad To Take Amitabh Bachchan To Poland! (LatestLY Exclsuive!)

Taapse Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan in Badla (Photo Credits: Red Chillies Entertainment)

Because 'Chehre' is a lot like a courtroom drama, people were reminded of his work in 'Pink.' Because the film is about crime, retribution and justice, many recalled his role in 'Badla.' He has revived the memories of some of his best roles across the decades in this film." concludes Pandit.

