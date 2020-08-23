Priyanka Chopra Jonas always gives a glimpse of her beautiful off screen life on Instagram. From sharing beautiful moments with her husband and in-laws to cherishing the lovely memories with her family back home and the wonderful time that she spent with her father, late Dr Ashok Chopra. Today, once again, Priyanka has shared a throwback video of her dearest dad and remembered him as her ‘forever cheerleader’ on his 70th birth anniversary. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Everyone Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Actress Says, ‘May This Festival Bring A New Beginning For All Of Us’.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas or ‘Daddy’s lil’ girl’, the tattoo that she sports on her right wrist, has always been close to her father. The video that she shared today is from one of the award events where Dr Ashok Chopra is seen receiving an award on behalf of his daughter. He said, “I take this award on behalf of Priyanka. My little child, I wish you were here. I dedicate this award to those artists who come from a small town. They believe in God, they believe in themselves and by their grit and determination of their talent, they make their mark. God bless you, Priyanka.” Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Madhu Chopra Reveals Why Her Father Disapproved Her Western Outfits When She Was a Teenager.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Remembers Her Father

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had lost her father seven years ago. He lost his life after battling against cancer. Dr Ashok Chopra had retired from the Indian Army in 1997 as Lieutenant Colonel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2020 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).