Radio Jockey (RJ) Simran Singh has allegedy died by suicide. According to reports, RJ Simran, aka "Jammu Ki Dhadkan", died by suicide at her flat in Sector 47, Gurugram, Haryana. It is learned that her body was found hanging from a noose. A friend who was staying with RJ Simran informed the police about her death. Following this, the police launched an investigation in connection with the incident. Simran Singh, who was popularly known as RJ Simran, had over six lakh followers on Instagram. Gurugram: School Girl Blackmailed With Obscene Photos, Forced To Transfer INR 80 Lakh From Grandmother’s Bank Account.

RJ Simran Dies by Suicide

Heartbreaking 💔 RJ Simran, Jammu Ki Dhadkan, is no more. Her body was found in Delhi; investigations are underway. She leaves behind a legacy of laughter, music, and memories. Gone too soon. Rest in peace. #RIPRJSimran #Jammu #JammuKashmir pic.twitter.com/KC3qPNRXsG — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) December 26, 2024

Gurugram Police Launch Investigation

हरियाणा: गुरुग्राम के सेक्टर 47 में अपने फ्लैट में RJ सिमरन ने आत्महत्या की. फंदे से लटकी मिली लाश. गुरुग्राम पुलिस जांच में जुटी. इंस्टाग्राम पर 6 लाख से ज्यादा है फॉलोअर्स. पहले एक फेमस रेडियो जॉकी रह चुकी है. अब फ्रीलांस काम करती थी. बॉडी परिवार के सुपुर्द कर दी गई है. एक… pic.twitter.com/T5BJ8Ls0Rp — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) December 26, 2024

Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Others Condole RJ Simran's Death

Dr. Farooq Abdullah, President of the JKNC, and Vice President and Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah along with Deputy CM @Surinderch55 have expressed profound grief over the tragic & untimely demise of Simran Singh, popularly known as RJ Simran and lovingly referred to as "Jammu ki… — JKNC (@JKNC_) December 26, 2024

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

