Sabu Dastagir, born on January 27, 1924, to an Indian mahout, was only 13-year-old when he was discovered by a documentary filmmaker named Robert Flaherty. Not many are aware that it was Sabu who had made it first in Hollywood. Yes, he was the first Indian actor to venture in Hollywood films. He was roped in by Flaherty for a British film titled Elephant Boy, released in 1973, in which he plays the role of a mahout. This film was adapted from the short story titled Toomai of the Elephants by Rudyard Kipling. Vijay Anand Birth Anniversary: Did You Know An Animated Character Was Modeled On The Actor-Filmmaker In Beavis and Butt-Head Do America?

Sabu Dastagir was best known for portraying the role of Abu in the film The Thief of Bagdad. Released in 1940, this film was directed by Michael Powell, Ludwig Berger and Tim Whelan. Not only Sabu’s performance was praised, but the film won numerous accolades at the Academy Awards for Cinematography, Art Direction and Special Effects. Sabu has played another intriguing character, Mowgli, a film based on Rudyard Kipling’s Jungle Book. There are many other notable roles played by Sabu during his acting days. Joy Bhattacharjya, an Indian orator, writer and sports producer, has shared a few intriguing facts about the late actor. Check it out below:

He was 1st noticed in Elephant Boy adapted from Kipling's Toomai.... In WW2, he served in the war in the US Airforce and was awarded for his bravery. He was supposed to play a role in Mehboob Khan's Mother India but it did not work out. Sabu was born on this day in 1924! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) January 27, 2021

It was in 1944 when Sabu Dastagir had become an American citizen. You’d be amazed to know that he has served as a tail gunner and ball turret gunner on B-24 Liberators for the United States Army Air Forces. Corporal Sabu Dastagir, who served as a B-24 tail gunner during World War II, was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his valor and bravery. The Indian-American actor was indeed a gem of a person!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2021 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).