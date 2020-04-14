27YearsOfDevasuram: Mohanlal’s Devasuram Clocks 27 Years On The Occasion Of Vishu 2020; Fans Say Lalettan Was the Perfect Choice to Play the Role of Mangalassery Neelakandan

Devasuram is considered as one of the cult classics of Malayalam cinema. It is also said to be one of the best films in Mohanlal’s career. Devasuram had released on April 14, 1993, and today it completes 27 years. Fans are not just celebrating Vishu 2020 but also celebrating the success of this film, directed by IV Sasi. Even today Mollywood lovers say that no one other than Lalettan (as Mohanlal is fondly called) could have pulled off the role of Mangalassery Neelakandan. He was indeed the perfect choice! Napoleon as Mundakkal Shekaran and Revathi as Bhanumathi who were also seen in the lead roles portrayed their characters brilliantly. Mohanlal Wishes A Prosperous Vishu to All His Fans, Superstar Requests Everyone to Stay Safe Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.
Devasuram revolved around the rivalry between two spoiled heirs of two feudal families—Mangalassery Neelakandan and Mundakkal Shekaran. There’s agony, love, revenge, heroism, and much more in this film, written by Ranjith. For the unversed, the protagonist Mangalassery Neelakandan was created by the film’s writer based on a real-life person named Mullasserry Rajagopal who passed away in 2002. As Devasuram has completed 27 years, let’s take a look at the reactions shared by fans on Twitter. L2 Empuraan! The Much Awaited Sequel of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Lucifer Gets a Title – Watch Video.
Mohanlal As Mangalassery Neelakandan
#27YearsOfDevasuram pic.twitter.com/QefGCmTv2M
— Srirag LFA (@SriragTweets) April 14, 2020
Varikkassery Mana In Ottappalam
മലയാളികളുടെ മനസ്സിൽ കൂടിയ ഒരു വീട് . #27YearsOfDevasuram pic.twitter.com/aicRuR25h1
— Mohanlal The Legend (@MohanlalMedia) April 14, 2020
One Of The Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films Of The 90s
27 years of Iconic mangalassery neelakandan , mundakal shekaran & bhanumathi
Released @23thtr
50days@23theatre
75days@7theatre
100days@4theatre
1.58cr from 25 release centers🔥🔥#blockbuster#vishuseasonwinner#second highest grosser in 1993 pic.twitter.com/ovWcvDIrZ8
— Thomas Muller (@itsmeMuller) April 14, 2020
Neelan With Warrier (Innocent)
"എന്താണ് അയാൾ ഉപയോഗിച്ച പ്രയോഗം ഫ്യൂഡൽ തെമ്മാടി....കൊള്ളാം"#ദേവാസുരം #ലാലേട്ടൻ#27YearsOfDevasuram@Mohanlal #Lalettan pic.twitter.com/N6BEAhnLGb
— George Joseph (@georgejm100) April 14, 2020
#27YearsOfDevasuram
#27YearsOfDevasuram pic.twitter.com/ksJiIzFYlC
— Troll Lalettan Haters (@Troll_L_Haters) April 14, 2020
Neelan And Bhanumathi (Revathi)
ആരും പാടി കേക്കാത്ത ഒരു underrated proposal scene#27YearsOfDevasuram @Mohanlal #Lalettan pic.twitter.com/ZBvavwC3Jb
— Soorya Anandhu (@SooryaASD) April 14, 2020
The Gang Who Gave Malayalam Cinema A Cult Classic Like Devasuram
The whole gang behind the masterpiece 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hGgbgpBmqv
— #StayHome✴❇【▶നരേന്ദ്രൻ ◀】❇✴ (@JackTracker007) April 14, 2020
Lesser Known Fact
#Devasuram movie Ranjith first proposed to actor Murali as the hero. It was IV Sasi sir who read the script and said that it would be better if @Mohanlal did it. And the rest is History!! ⚡#27YearsOfDevasuram
— Suresh MFC (@mfc_suresh) April 14, 2020
One Of The Epic Scenes From Devasuram
Devasuram was one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 90s, which was later remade in Telugu as Kunti Putrudu. Writer Ranjith made his directorial debut with this film’s sequel titled as Ravanaprabhu that released in 2001.