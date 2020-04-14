27YearsOfDevasuram: Mohanlal’s Devasuram Clocks 27 Years On The Occasion Of Vishu 2020; Fans Say Lalettan Was the Perfect Choice to Play the Role of Mangalassery Neelakandan

Mohanlal as Mangalassery Neelakandan in Devasuram (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Devasuram is considered as one of the cult classics of Malayalam cinema. It is also said to be one of the best films in Mohanlal’s career. Devasuram had released on April 14, 1993, and today it completes 27 years. Fans are not just celebrating Vishu 2020 but also celebrating the success of this film, directed by IV Sasi. Even today Mollywood lovers say that no one other than Lalettan (as Mohanlal is fondly called) could have pulled off the role of Mangalassery Neelakandan. He was indeed the perfect choice! Napoleon as Mundakkal Shekaran and Revathi as Bhanumathi who were also seen in the lead roles portrayed their characters brilliantly. Mohanlal Wishes A Prosperous Vishu to All His Fans, Superstar Requests Everyone to Stay Safe Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Devasuram revolved around the rivalry between two spoiled heirs of two feudal families—Mangalassery Neelakandan and Mundakkal Shekaran. There’s agony, love, revenge, heroism, and much more in this film, written by Ranjith. For the unversed, the protagonist Mangalassery Neelakandan was created by the film’s writer based on a real-life person named Mullasserry Rajagopal who passed away in 2002. As Devasuram has completed 27 years, let’s take a look at the reactions shared by fans on Twitter. L2 Empuraan! The Much Awaited Sequel of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Lucifer Gets a Title – Watch Video.

Mohanlal As Mangalassery Neelakandan

Varikkassery Mana In Ottappalam

One Of The Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films Of The 90s

#27YearsOfDevasuram 27 years of Iconic mangalassery neelakandan , mundakal shekaran & bhanumathi Released @23thtr 50days@23theatre 75days@7theatre 100days@4theatre 1.58cr from 25 release centers🔥🔥#blockbuster#vishuseasonwinner#second highest grosser in 1993 pic.twitter.com/ovWcvDIrZ8 — Thomas Muller (@itsmeMuller) April 14, 2020

Neelan With Warrier (Innocent)

#27YearsOfDevasuram

Neelan And Bhanumathi (Revathi)

The Gang Who Gave Malayalam Cinema A Cult Classic Like Devasuram

Lesser Known Fact

#Devasuram movie Ranjith first proposed to actor Murali as the hero. It was IV Sasi sir who read the script and said that it would be better if @Mohanlal did it. And the rest is History!! ⚡#27YearsOfDevasuram — Suresh MFC (@mfc_suresh) April 14, 2020

One Of The Epic Scenes From Devasuram

Devasuram was one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 90s, which was later remade in Telugu as Kunti Putrudu. Writer Ranjith made his directorial debut with this film’s sequel titled as Ravanaprabhu that released in 2001.