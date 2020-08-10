Rajinikanth is all set to complete 45 years in the industry and it almost seems unbelievable how it has been so many years of amazing entertainment thanks to his brilliant act. The actor first appeared in K Balachander's Aboorva Ragangal who introduced him as Rajinikanth instead of his real name, Shivaji Rao Gaekwad and ever since there has been no looking back. Rajinikanth is not just an actor, he's a person who has received immense love not just in India but internationally. On August 9, a common DP to celebrate 45 Years of Rajinism was released online and not only fans but celebs too took to Twitter to share the same. Annaatthe Actress Meena Shares Memories Of Working With Rajinikanth As A Child Artist.

Celebrities such as Sivakarthikeyan, Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty, Vignesh Shivan and fans of other big South stars such as Vijay and Ajith flooded Twitter to trend the hashtag '45 Years of Rajinism'. Music maestro A R Rahman also shared the CDP as he celebrated the landmark achievement of the actor. Actor Mohanlal celebrating the same also wrote a heartfelt post as he said, "@Rajinikanth Sir’s contribution towards Indian Cinema Is Magical & Monumental..Congrats Sir." Check out more celeb tweets here. Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Rajinikanth-Worshipping' Manny Leaves Thalaivar Fans in Happy Tears.

Mohanlal

5 Decades! 45 Years! An Identity, An Icon of Indian Cinema Extremely Happy to release our beloved Superstar #Rajinikanth’s #45YearsOfRajinismCDP @Rajinikanth Sir’s contribution towards Indian Cinema Is Magical & Monumental..Congrats Sir! pic.twitter.com/Fis5NU7kHO — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 9, 2020

Vignesh Shivan

Extremely Happy to release our beloved #Thalaivar #Superstar @rajinikanth sir's #45YearsOfRajinismCDP 🔥 “Endrumey Raja nee Rajini “ God bless Thalaivar for more years of good health & superstardom forever 🤗🤗😇🥳🥳 We love you superstar @rajinikanth #ThalaivarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/9ovqLaJdQ7 — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) August 9, 2020

Suniel Shetty

5 Decades! 45 Years! 1 Legend 🙏 Extremely Happy to release our beloved Thalaiva’s #45YearsOfRajinismCDP @rajinikanth Sir’s contribution to Indian Cinema has been Magical.. Big Congratulations Sir! https://t.co/bWwSUxwOq7 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 9, 2020

Sivakarthikeyan

A R Rahman

Prithviraj Sukumaran

5 Decades! 45 Years! An Identity, An Icon of Tamil and Indian Cinema 🙏 Extremely Happy to release our beloved Superstar #Rajinikanth Sir’s #45YearsOfRajinismCDP pic.twitter.com/yh2pzyuQ0O — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 9, 2020

Rajinikanth has been entertaining audiences for over 45 years now and the love he has received is like no other actor. These congratulatory messages of fellow celebrities also show how many have looked up to the Thalaivar in their career. Truly an iconic moment, we must say!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2020 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).