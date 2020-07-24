Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are having an emotional time as the late actor's last film, Dil Bechara is now streaming on Dinesy+ Hotstar. Due to coronavirus, the film headed for a digital release. Ever since the film's trailer released, fans have been waiting to witness Sushant's magic one last time and to celebrate his charming character Manny from the film. Sushant Singh Rajput's dazzling smile has sent hearts racing since the first time he appeared on screen and now that Dil Bechara is his last film, netizens have gone onto to celebrate his work like never before. Interestingly, Sushant's character Manny in the film is shown to be a massive Rajinikanth fan. Dil Bechara: Rhea Chakraborty Pens an Emotional Note Ahead of Late Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s Last Film's Premiere.

In one of the earliest scenes of the actor in the film, Sushant is seen saying that he wants to act like Rajinikanth. There are several moments in the film where references to Thalaivar are made. Rajni fans are mighty impressed with this amazing homage that Sushant has given to the veteran actor in his last film and are now pouring in immense love for Dil Bechara and it's Rajni-love. Netizens have been sharing Sushant's dialogues from the film where he expresses his love for the South megastar. Check out some of the twitter reactions to the same.

Thank You Sushant for Showing Love to Thalaivar in Dil Bechara:

Rajinified #DilBechara dialogues: "I want to act like Rajini sir" "Will this audience know Superstar Rajinikanth's song" - "JP, this is just to show our love for him" I am crying... Thanks, #SushantSinghRajput ji for showing so much love towards Superstar #Rajinikanth 😭♥️🙏 pic.twitter.com/AryNRaHVle — #IndiaWantsSushantTruth (@Kangana_teams) July 24, 2020

I Worship Rajinikanth:

Thalaivar Love in Dil Bechara:

Loving the Rajinikanth References in Dil Bechara:

#DilBechara is an emotional watch, too many conincidences with #SushanthSinghRajput ‘s real life persona & his abrupt end . As always he has given a fantastic performance ... very lively and natural !! Icing on cake - loads of #Thalaivar #Rajinikanth references throughout! pic.twitter.com/Ht1R1xXYDA — Subbu ᴬᴺᴺᴬᴬᵀᵀᴴᴱ (@subbusurya) July 24, 2020

Happy Tears:

Dil Bechara has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra and stars Sanjana Sanghi opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is based on John Green's romantic novel The Fault In Our Stars. Dil Bechara is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

