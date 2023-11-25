Aadikeshava, featuring Vaisshnav Tej as the carefree Balu, revolves around his transition from a playful young man to a corporate employee, compelled by his parents (portrayed by JP and Radhika). Joining a cosmetic firm helmed by Chitra (Sreeleela), romance blooms amidst their professional obligations. However, despite its November 24, 2023 release, the film failed to resonate with critics. Critiqued for its lack of engaging narrative and character depth, Aadikeshava fell short of impressing reviewers, who found it unable to captivate audiences due to its apparent disconnect and absence of compelling storytelling. Kantara Chapter 1: Rishabh Shetty’s Film’s Prequel To Go on Floors From THIS Date, See Official Announcement Here!

The Hindu: Vaisshnav Tej tries, in vain, to fit the bill of a mass hero. Sreeleela’s dancing skills cannot save the boredom in this film. There is a sliver of hope when she declares that she makes the choices, be it at work or with the choice of her life partner. Later, however, she is a bystander to the happenings in Rayalaseema whose primary purpose is to dance for a pre-climax mass number. The good thing about Aadikeshava is, it is only 129 minutes long. Oh, there is also a twist towards the end that made me wonder if the joke was on us, the audience.

Gulte: Aadikeshava fails on several counts. It is totally filled with cliched elements. Debutante director Srikanth seems to have run out of ideas or thoughts to write fresh scenes. Be it the hero’s introduction scene of giving a way to the ambulance and fighting the goons or be the heroine’s entry and dancing to some popular songs ("Ra Ra Bangaram", "Nuvvu Whistle Veste" and "Ramuloo Ramulaa") or even the villain’s introduction. It is totally in a template that is often seen in tons of commercial films. The director tries very hard to generate some chemistry between the hero and the heroine (who is his boss akin to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo).

Indian Express: The subject and the writing in the film by debutant Srikanth N Reddy have nothing original to offer and feel bland. There is no need to hurry to the theatres to catch this film as it might reach OTT soon. Panja Vaisshnav Tej may have succeeded in showing that he can handle commercial fares, but this attempt as a whole might be forgotten soon. Aadikeshava is the umpteenth iteration of a typical commercial cinema that hardly impresses.

Great Andhra: In a nutshell, Aadikeshava is a mash-up of early-2000s faction films. Despite the fact that this generation has not seen many action films, this is the weakest 'faction' film. Sreeleela's dances are captivating, but the film as a whole has a lot of dated moments.

Cine Josh: In its entirety, Aadikeshava emerges as a standard commercial potboiler. Srikanth N Reddy's attempt to cultivate a mass image for Vaishnav Tej falls short, especially in the portrayal of unbelievable action sequences that defy logic. The film is hindered by a lack of expressive performances, coupled with a routine and monotonous narrative, making the predictable screenplay and direction a significant drawback.

Aadikeshava stars Vaisshnav Tej and Sreeleela in lead roles and is helmed by Srikanth N Reddy. The movie hit the theatres on November 24, 2023.

