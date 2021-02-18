Anupama Parameswaran, the gorgeous, vivacious, curly-haired beauty of South Cinema, the actress who made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Premam, has turned a year older on February 18. Her debut role as Mary George was lauded by critics and fans. The other Malayalam films in which she had been featured include Jomonte Suvisheshangal and Maniyarayile Ashokan. Anupama has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. She has a strong fan base across the country. Anupama Parameswaran Birthday: 11 Times When The Premam Actress Set Fashion Goals With Her Stylish Pictures On Social Media!

On the occasion of her birthday, fans have been extending birthday wishes to the actress on Twitter. From sharing her stunning photographs, to her stills from films and co-stars, thoughtful messages, fans are celebrating her birthday using the hashtag #HappyBirthdayAnupama on Twitter. If you haven’t seen them yet, check it out right away.

True Beauty

"Even the stars were jealous of the sparkle in her eyes"💙 She's the prettiest i swear💘😭@anupamahere #HappyBirthdayAnupama pic.twitter.com/cIadQq7epE — N a z i a (@NaziaSulthanSh2) February 17, 2021

Tollywood Fans

One of the Cutest heroine in our Telugu girl who has come from kerala and stolen many Telugu people heart ♥ with less time. Wishing Our Angel @anupamahere 😍 a very happy birthday 🎉🥳💞#HappyBirthdayAnupama #LoveAnupama #HBDAnupama pic.twitter.com/8cMJi43Mkx — Kalyan Babu 😎 (@VeereshTeki) February 18, 2021

Multi-Talented Actress

Wishing our Beautiful Birthday wishes To The Most Multi Talented and Ever Gorgeous Actress @anupamahere akka a very Happy Birthday.✨🎂 Wishing Queen of Tollywood 👑 to have more love, happiness & success ahead.❤😍#HBDAnupama #HappyBirthdayAnupama pic.twitter.com/O9RT5srNdU — 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗥𝗨 𝗝 (@chandru_hearts) February 18, 2021

#HappyBirthdayAnupama

She is literally a Angel made in Heaven❤️😍#HappyBirthdayAnupama ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HtjQvDhBmn — Hari PSPK (@haripspk18) February 18, 2021

A Sweet Compilation

You make me feel peaceful and whole. I hope you get everything your heart desires on your birthday. I know that includes me #HappyBirthdayAnupama #AnupamaParameswaran @Trends_Anupama @anupamahere pic.twitter.com/GHl5zItyWS — Bhargav sai❤️ (@BHARGAV27475650) February 18, 2021

Tons Of Love From Fans

All Hearts For Her

Since 2015 Anupama Parameswaran has been winning audiences’ hearts with her impeccable choice of roles and films. And fans look forward to see her in many more intriguing projects in the future. We wish Anupama a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead!

