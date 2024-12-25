Kiara Advani is making a smart move by backtracking. Earlier this week, the much-anticipated song 'Dhop' from the movie Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, was released. The music video, with its psychedelic style and unique vibe, confused many viewers. However, Kiara found a clever way to shift the focus away from the criticism by sharing a throwback post. Now, it seems like everyone has moved on from the 'Dhop' controversy. The latest controversy surrounding Kiara Advani is about a caption she posted that mentioned POSCO-charged choreographer Jani Master's name. ‘Game Changer’ Song ‘Dhop’: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani Dazzle With Energetic Moves in Thaman S’s Peppy Track (Watch Video).

This has sparked some attention and debate, shifting the focus from her earlier post. "I remember seeing @alwaysjani masters choreography and thinking how are we going to do this, but that’s the beauty of our job , always learning something new.."

The caption change comes after Kiara faced significant backlash for carelessly praising her collaboration with a public figure who has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This criticism led her to address the situation by editing the post. ‘Throw Him Back to Prison’: Netizens Are Livid After Jani Master Gets Bail To Receive National Award Despite Choreographer Being Charged Under POCSO.

Allegations Against Jani Master: Choreographer's Bail and Suspension of National Award

In September 2024, choreographer Jani Master was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act following serious allegations made by a former female employee. She accused him of rape and mental harassment, claiming to have been 16 years old at the time of the offences. After being granted bail in October, his prestigious National Film Award—earned for choreographing the song Megham Karukkatha from the 2022 Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam, featuring actor Dhanush—was suspended by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

