Bigg Boss Kannada 5 Contestants Chandan Shetty And Niveditha Gowda Get Married In Mysore (See Pics)

Chandan Shetty-Nivedtiha Wedding (Photo Credits: Instagram)

One of the main reasons why Bigg Boss gains so much attention in India, is the romances that every season harbours. There have been many love stories that have bloomed inside the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss 9 Winner Prince Narula tied the knot with Yuvika Chaudhary, whom he met on the show. Now, add another couple to this list, as Bigg Boss Kannada season 5 contestants Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda are now married. In 2017, the two met each other when they entered the house. Little did they know that they'd find a life partner in each other. As per reports, Niveditha and Chanda got married on the morning of February 26 in Mysore. Chandan Shetty Wins Big Boss Kannada Season 5: List of Previous Winners of the Reality Show.

The wedding was attended by a few close friends and family members of the couple. Niveditha and Chandan also hosted a grand reception for the guests on the night of February 25.

The pictures of the couple have taken the internet by the storm. At the reception, the gorgeous couple twinned in maroon. They wore simple traditional outfits at the wedding.

Check Out The Posts Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by puneeth Rajkumar_fc (@power_star_boys_mysore) on Feb 25, 2020 at 8:11pm PST

Here's more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sandalwood worldwide official (@sandal_wood_official) on Feb 25, 2020 at 9:21pm PST

Here Is A Video From The Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUBLiC TV (@publictv) on Feb 25, 2020 at 8:28pm PST

Here Are A Few Beautiful Pics From The Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❤ Fatima.Unaisa ❤ (@instabgmlove) on Feb 26, 2020 at 4:47am PST

Chandan, a rapper, was declared the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5. Niveditha landed the fourth place in the race and exited the house just one day before the grand finale.