Daniel Annie Pope is popularly known for his works in Tamil Cinema. He has acted not only in films, but also featured in television shows. He had made his acting debut with the film Polladhavan, in which he had a small role. In 2018, he participated in the controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. Well, here is a great news for all fans of Daniel Annie Pope. The actor and his wife Denisha have welcomed the little bundle of joy in their lives! The couple has been blessed with a baby boy! Popular Composer GV Prakash Kumar and Singer Saindhavi Blessed With Baby Girl!

Daniel Annie Pope married his longtime ladylove Denisha a few days after he exited from the controversial show, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. It has been two years since this lovely duo tied the knot. Daniel took to Twitter and shared, “We have been blessed with the most precious gift from the Almighty, our little baby boy! Please keep him in your prayers and bless him. - Daniel Denisha.” Malayalam Actress Samvritha Akhil Blessed With A Baby Boy, Names Her Second Child Rudra!

Daniel Annie Pope’s Post

We have been blessed with the most precious gift from the Almighty, our little baby boy! Please keep him in your prayers and bless him. 👶🏻💐🙏🏻 - Daniel Denisha . — Daniel Annie Pope (@Danielanniepope) June 28, 2020

Heartiest congratulations to the newly blessed parents! This is indeed the most beautiful moment for the entire family amid the ongoing global crisis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2020 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).