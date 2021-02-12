Rajinikanth's Darbar actress Shamata Anchan recently got hitched to Gaurav Verma. After dating each other for a year, the two decided to take a step ahead and get pronounced as man and wife. They got married on February 8, 2021, and going by the pictures, it was a blend of South as well as North tradition. Considering the coronavirus scare looks like the couple decided to go low-key and so only invited close family and friends to the wedding. The actress has shared a few pics from the nuptial and they looks gorg. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh Marriage: Pictures and Videos from the Newlyweds Lavish Wedding Reception Go Viral!

"A promise forever," she captioned the images on Instagram. In the photos, the bride looks beautiful in a typical red kanjivaram saree which she complimented with heavy gold jewellery and subtle makeup. On the other hand, the groom also looked cute in a cream coloured embroidered sherwani along with a pink turban. The couple looked made for each other and the pics also flashed the bond they share. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Look Like A Match Made In Heaven In Heaven In Their Wedding Pictures.

Shamata Anchan and Gaurav Verma's Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamata Anchan (@maybeucancallmeshamata)

Here's Some More:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamata Anchan (@maybeucancallmeshamata)

After the marriage, the newlyweds also threw a reception party for their close ones, which was attended by a few industry friends. For the occasion, Shamata opted for a white and golden coloured outfit. Reportedly, the duo is planning for a Maldives honeymoon. Congratulations to the two. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2021 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).