Dulquer Salmaan Apologises to Female Journalist For Using Her Pictures Without Consent In Varane Avashyamund

Dulquer Salmaan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dulquer Salmaan recently garnered 5 million followers on Instagram. But the feat on social media is followed by controversy. A female journalist took to Twitter to call out the actor, his film Varane Avashyamund, and the makers of the same for body-shaming her. The Twitter user, Chetna Kapoor, posted screenshots of her picture being used for a fictional weight loss clinic in the film. She alleged that the picture was used without her consent, threatened legal action and demanded an apology. Dulquer Salmaan Reveals How He Met His Wife Amal Sufiya and It Will Make You Believe in Fate.

Chetna complained, "Dear @dulQuer @DQsWayfarerFilm Thank you for the feature in your film but I’d like you to excuse me from body-shaming on a public forum. The concerned image was used without my consent & knowledge in your film. I’d like to claim ownership of the same. Varane Avashyamund. (sic)."

Dulquer responded to the tweet and apologised for the error on their part. He said that they take full responsibility and promised an internal investigation into the matter. Hey Sinamika: Kajal Aggarwal, Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari's Film Gets a Title; Marks Choreographer Brinda’s Directorial Debut.

Read Chetna's Tweet Here:

Dear @dulQuer @DQsWayfarerFilm Thank you for the feature in your film but I’d like you to excuse me from body-shaming on a public forum. The concerned image was used without my consent & knowledge in your film. I’d like to claim ownership of the same. #VaraneAvashyamund pic.twitter.com/UnDYoDOc3B — Chetna Kapoor (@chetnak92) April 20, 2020

She Also Threatened Legal Action

Check Out Dulquer Salmaan's Response:

I appreciate your prompt reply. While you take your time to investigate the matter, it would be ideal that either the scenes are deleted with my pictures in it or the images are blurred effective immediately. @NetflixIndia #VaraneAvashyamund — Chetna Kapoor (@chetnak92) April 20, 2020

Chetna's Update On The Matter:

Had a conversation with @anoop_sathyan abt my pictures used in #VaraneAvashyamund Appreciate the thought & effort you put in reaching out to me. Want to assure you that I m willing to put this matter behind. Thanku for the sincere apology @dulQuer @DQsWayfarerFilm @NetflixIndia — Chetna Kapoor (@chetnak92) April 20, 2020

Director of the film, Anoop Sathyan, also extended his apology on Twitter and stated that the theme of the film was anti-sexism and he regrets the error. Varane Avashyamund was Dulquer's first production venture and did a good business at the box office. You can watch the movie on Netflix.