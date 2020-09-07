Recently, a picture of Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj posing together went viral. The internet had a collective meltdown seeing the three superstars in one frame. Of course, speculations of a project featuring the three stars followed. Possibilities are endless. Afterall, Mohanlal has played the lead role in Prithviraj's directorial debut Lucifer. Today, Duquer weighed in on the viral picture in an interview. But, unfortunately, he did not make any revelations. "I like the mystery behind the picture. So I am going to neither deny nor confirm. It was a lovely interaction, and it was a nice moment that was captured," the actor told The Indian Express. Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Pose for a Picture That Fans Will Frame.

Well, his words make us think that there is certainly more to the story. There can be a project on which the trio is collaborating. Right now, Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for his next film, Kurup.

Talking about the film, the actor has said, "Kurup is something we will definitely release theatrically. It is a film that is conceived and made for the theatrical experience. It is a sensitive subject because you are dealing with a real-life criminal. And there will be a debate about us white-washing him." Dulquer Salmaan Reacts to the Viral Picture With Mohanlal and Prithviraj, Says He Likes the Mystery Behind It.

It could also be possible that Dulquer is producing a film with Mohanlal. Nte: The actor has recently turned producer with Varane Avashyamund. "When I began my production house, I was keen to build my own team from the ground up. I didn’t want to depend on the existing people in the industry. I wanted to work with people who’d quit good-paying jobs and join us out of love for cinema," the actor has said.

