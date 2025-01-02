S Shankar's Telugu debut, Game Changer, starring Ram Charan (in dual role) and Kiara Advani, promises a captivating political thriller. The recently unveiled trailer, showcased at an event graced by SS Rajamouli, offers a glimpse into a multifaceted narrative. Ram Charan embodies an idealistic IAS officer who clashes with a corrupt Chief Minister, portrayed by SJ Suryah. The trailer showcases a dynamic range of characters and intriguing plot twists, hinting at a high-octane cinematic experience. Game Changer is slated for release on January 10, 2025. ‘Unstoppable With NBK’: ‘Game Changer’ Star Ram Charan’s Phone Call to Prabhas From Balakrishna’s Talk Show Leaked Online (Watch Video).

Watch 'Game Changer' Trailer:

