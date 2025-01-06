The pre-release event for Ram Charan's highly-anticipated film, Game Changer, took a tragic turn on December 4. After the tragic stampede during the Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule premiere that claimed one life, the Game Changer event also saw a shocking incident. As two fans lost their lives in a road accident. Arava Manikantha (23) and Thokada Charan (22), from Kakinada district, were returning home on a bike after attending the pre-event of Game Changer in Rajahmundry. Tragically, their bike was involved in a head-on collision with a van near Vadisaleru around 9:30 PM. Despite immediate medical attention at Peddapuram Hospital, both succumbed to their injuries, leaving the film’s celebrations overshadowed by the loss. Reacting to the incident, producer Dil Raju expressed his condolences and offers help. Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan also detonate amount. ‘Game Changer’: Ram Charan Calls AP Deputy CM and Uncle Pawan Kalyan the True ‘Game Changer’ of Indian Politics at Mega Power Event in Hyderabad (Watch Viral Video).

He said, “I just got to know that after the event, while returning, two members tragically passed away. That is why Pawan Kalyan asked me if there was an alternative to this event, as he mentioned how deeply saddening it is when something unfortunate happens after such a big event. But, Ram Charan and I insisted and asked for this event. I pray that their souls rest in peace, and we will stand by and support the two families. I am immediately sending Rs 5 lakhs each and assuring you that we will stand by them.” Ram Charan has stepped forward to support the victims' families, pledging a donation of INR 5 lakh each to them. ‘Game Changer’ Trailer: Ram Charan As Fierce IAS Officer Locks Horns With Politician SJ Suryah for Justice in Massy Thriller Co-Starring Kiara Advani (Watch Video).

BREAKING: Dil Raju DONATES ₹5⃣ lacs each to the fans who lost their life after Game Changer pre-release event. pic.twitter.com/8yxae8Xb4c — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 6, 2025

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the loved ones of Shri. Manikanta and Shri. Charan during these challenging times. 🙏🏼 Producer Dil Raju Garu has pledged ₹10 lakhs and assured his support to the families of the two individuals who tragically lost their lives in the accident… — Game Changer (@GameChangerOffl) January 6, 2025

Pawan Kalyan after getting informed avout the incident shared a post, "The ADB road between Kakinada and Rajahmundry has collapsed. This road has not been taken care of in the last five years. This damaged road is being repaired. At this stage, I am saddened to know that two youths have died in an accident on the ADB road. Sri Arava Manikantha and Sri Tokada Charan, residents of Gaigolupadu in Kakinada district, were going home on a two-wheeler on Saturday night. The accident occurred when a speeding vehicle hit the youths who were riding the bike. The youths died. I express my deepest condolences to the families of Sri Manikantha and Sri Charan." He even stated "On behalf of the Jana Sena Party, we will provide financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. I have made it clear to my office officials that arrangements should be made to provide adequate assistance from the government. From now on, I have decided to travel on ADB road for visits to the Pithapuram constituency." ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Case: Allu Arjun Granted Bail; Actor to Appear Before Chikkadpally Police Station Every Sunday.

Pawan Kalayan wrote how much ADB Road plays and important connect for travel and what it needs extra case. "ADB Road is a very important road for travel between Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram cities. The previous government did not care about the expansion and reconstruction of this road. Even the minimum maintenance work was not carried out. There were no proper electric lights. As a result, accidents increased. This is a very useful road for the people of five constituencies. People are taking alternative roads to travel between the two cities. The coalition government took up the ADB road work. The accident that took place at this stage is sad. The youth who died in this accident met with a tragic death while returning home from the Game Changer pre-release ceremony. They were told once or twice during that ceremony to go home safely."

ఏడీబీ రోడ్డుపై ప్రమాదంలో యువకుల మృతి బాధాకరం కాకినాడ – రాజమహేంద్రవరం నగరాల మధ్య ఉన్న ఏడీబీ రోడ్డు ఛిద్రమైపోయింది. గత అయిదేళ్ళల్లో ఈ రోడ్డు గురించి పట్టించుకోలేదు. పాడైపోయిన ఈ రోడ్డును బాగు చేస్తున్నారు. ఈ దశలో ఏడీబీ రోడ్డుపై చోటు చేసుకున్నా ప్రమాదంలో ఇద్దరు యువకులు దుర్మరణం… — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) January 6, 2025

