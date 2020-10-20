Hyderabad is facing a major massacre in the name of heavy rainfall and floods. It was last week when the rains flooded the city, killing almost 50 people. If this was not enough, downpour again started to create havoc in the weekend leading to waterlogging in the low lying areas. From municipality workers to the many local groups out there, all are trying their best to eradicate the problem. Amid this, even the South film industry have joined hands and donated money to help the ones in need. Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, JR NTR and more have come forward in these difficult times. Hyderabad Rains: Heavy Overnight Showers Wreak Havoc; Flash Floods in Parts of The City (Watch Videos).

These stars have donated in lakhs and crores to the CM relief fund of Telangana. Well, that's what social responsibility looks like and what a better deed than to come out in support of the people of our state with an aim to better their condition. FYI, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu have donated Rs 1 crore whereas Vijay Deverakonda Rs 10 lakhs, JR NTR Rs 50 lakhs and the list goes on. Check it out. Hyderabad Floods in Pics and Videos: Shocking Visuals Show Rainwater Flooding Houses As Heavy Rainfall Continues in the City.

Mahesh Babu

Contributing ₹1 crore towards the CM relief fund of Telangana. I urge all of you to come forward and donate towards the cause. Let's stand by our people during these difficult times.🙏🏻 @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 20, 2020

Chiranjeevi

The unprecedented rains in Hyd have caused massive devastation,loss of lives & extreme hardship to thousands. My heart goes out to those affected by nature's fury.I'm humbly donating Rs.1Cr to CM Relief Fund.Also appeal 2 all who can to come frward & help the needy @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/ARBeV9JShy — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 20, 2020

JR NTR

Many lives in Hyderabad have been devastated by the rains and floods. I am contributing 50 Lakh Rupees to the Telangana CM Relief Fund towards the rehabilitation of our city. Let us all chip in and rebuild our Hyderabad #TelanganaCMO — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 20, 2020

Harish Shankar

Am Sure we can’t reverse the loss that happened to Hyderabad but I would like to be of help in a little way ....will be happy ... Am contributing Rs. 5 lakhs to support the flood affacted people of Hyderabad. @TelanganaCMO — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) October 20, 2020

Vijay Deverakonda

We came together for Kerala We came together for Chennai We came together for the Army We came together in huge numbers for each other during Corona This time our city and our people need a helping hand..#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/pahnuNTXfi — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 20, 2020

Lastly, all we wish is that the state of Telangana recovers from the loss soon and we again see the life of the people there coming back to normal. And talking about the celebrities who are trying their best to help the people affected by rains, kudos to them. Stay tuned!

