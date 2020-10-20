Hyderabad is facing a major massacre in the name of heavy rainfall and floods. It was last week when the rains flooded the city, killing almost 50 people. If this was not enough, downpour again started to create havoc in the weekend leading to waterlogging in the low lying areas. From municipality workers to the many local groups out there, all are trying their best to eradicate the problem. Amid this, even the South film industry have joined hands and donated money to help the ones in need. Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, JR NTR and more have come forward in these difficult times. Hyderabad Rains: Heavy Overnight Showers Wreak Havoc; Flash Floods in Parts of The City (Watch Videos)

These stars have donated in lakhs and crores to the CM relief fund of Telangana. Well, that's what social responsibility looks like and what a better deed than to come out in support of the people of our state with an aim to better their condition. FYI, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu have donated Rs 1 crore whereas Vijay Deverakonda Rs 10 lakhs, JR NTR Rs 50 lakhs and the list goes on. Check it out. Hyderabad Floods in Pics and Videos: Shocking Visuals Show Rainwater Flooding Houses As Heavy Rainfall Continues in the City

Mahesh Babu

Chiranjeevi

JR NTR

Harish Shankar 

Vijay Deverakonda

Lastly, all we wish is that the state of Telangana recovers from the loss soon and we again see the life of the people there coming back to normal. And talking about the celebrities who are trying their best to help the people affected by rains, kudos to them. Stay tuned!

