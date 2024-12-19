A video of Prabhas has been making rounds on the internet, where the actor expresses his gratitude to his fans in Japan, as well as offering a heartfelt apology. In the video, Prabhas begins by saying, ‘Konnichiwa Japan’, which means ‘Hello Japan’, and thanks his fans for their immense love and support over the years. “Thank you so, so much for the love that you have shown me and my movies over the years,” he says, visibly grateful. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ OTT Release: Prabhas and Nag Ashwin’s Film Now Streaming on Prime Video and Netflix! Find Out the Available Languages To Watch Online.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Japan Release Date

Prabhas then goes on to apologise, explaining that he has been eagerly waiting to visit Japan but is unable to do so at the moment due to a sprain he sustained during a shoot. “I have been waiting to come to Japan for a long time. I am very very very sorry that I am unable to make it now due to sprain during a shoot,” he says. “I am better now. But I promise to see you all very soon and enjoy the release of Kalki 2898 AD together with all of you.” The actor ends the message with stating, “On 3rd January see you all very soon in Japan. Arigato.” ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Box Office Collection: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Sci-Fi Saga Collects INR 639.65 Crore in India – Reports.

Prabhas About Missing Japan Visit for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Screening

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki 2898 - AD (@kalki2898ad)

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, is set to release in theatres across Japan on January 3, 2025. The film also stars Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

