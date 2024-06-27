Nag Ashwin's magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD has finally hit the big screens today. The mythological sci-fi boasts a stellar ensemble cast of actors Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Touted to be one of the biggest films ever made in the country, Kalki 2898 AD was made on a massive budget of INR 600 crores over the course of four years. Now, this number makes us curious about the remuneration of the star cast, which is what we will be looking at. 'Kalki 2898 AD': SPOILER ALERT! Vijay Deverakonda and SS Rajamouli's Epic Cameos In Prabhas-Starrer Leaked Online (Watch Videos).

According to the latest reports, Prabhas, who plays the protagonist Bhairava in the film, has received the biggest paycheck. The Telugu superstar, who normally charges INR 150 crore for a film, almost halved his acting fee and has charged INR 80 crore for Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film. Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone, who made her Telugu debut with the film, took home a paycheck of INR 20 crore for her role as Sumathi.

Amitabh Bachchan left audiences stunned with his never-seen-before look as the powerful Aswatthama in the Kalki 2898 AD trailer. Big B plays an important role in the film alongside Prabhas' character. As per reports, the Bollywood legend also charged INR 20 crore for the film. Coming to Kamal Haasan, who has an extended cameo in the film was also paid a remuneration of Rs 20 crore.

Not much is known about Disha Patani's role in the movie, but reports suggest that the actress has charged INR 2 crore for her role. Dulquer Salman, Vijay Deverakonda, and SS Rajamouli also have special cameos in the film, as confirmed by audiences who have already watched the movie. However, their remuneration has not been revealed as of now. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Pawan Kalyan's Son Akira Nandan Dodges Paps As He Attends Screening of Prabhas-Starrer (Watch Video).

Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies. Catch the epic sci-fi in theatres near you.

