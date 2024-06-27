Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's highly anticipated film, Kalki 2898 AD, has finally hit theatres, sparking immense excitement among their fans. Amidst this fervour, Akira Nandan, the son of Pawan Kalyan, was seen attending an early screening of the movie, dressed in Kalki 2898 AD merchandise. His presence not only amplified the buzz surrounding the film's release but also heightened enthusiasm among moviegoers. Akira's appearance in the themed attire added an extra layer of excitement, showcasing his support for the star-studded production. Dulquer Salmaan's Special Cameo In 'Kalki 2898 AD' Makes Netizens Go Crazy (Spoiler Alert).

As seen in the video, Akira showed up to watch an early show of Nag Ashwin's directorial wearing a T-shirt featuring Prabhas’ character prominently displayed on the front. The film’s title was printed on the back of the shirt. During his appearance, Akira attempted to dodge the paparazzi and was even seen making a quick dash to avoid them. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Review: Critics Praise the ‘Unique Storyline’ and ‘Strong Performances’ of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in Nag Ashwin’s Sci-Fi Film.

Akira Nandan Attends Kalki 2898 AD's Screening

Akira Nandan watching #Kalki2898AD wearing Kalki T Shirts pic.twitter.com/cpEVN9SDqP — Supreme PawanKalyan FC™ (@SupremePSPK) June 27, 2024

Not just Akira, Prabhas fans worldwide are celebrating the release of his latest film, Kalki 2898 AD. Forget the red carpet – social media is awash with viral videos showcasing the epic ways fans are marking the occasion. From fervent prayers offered before towering cut-outs of Prabhas in his Kalki avatar to a symphony of celebratory fireworks lighting up the night sky, the outpouring of fan enthusiasm is nothing short of electrifying.

With this groundswell of fan fervour and critical acclaim, Kalki 2898 AD is poised to be a cinematic juggernaut.

