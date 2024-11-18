Suriya's magnum opus, Kanguva, has been met with mixed reviews, with critics and audiences alike criticising its screenplay and excessive grandeur. Amidst the controversy, Neha Gnanavel, wife of the film's producer, sparked further outrage with her comments on Disha Patani's character, Angela. She suggested that Angela's role was primarily to enhance the film's visual appeal, triggering widespread backlash for perpetuating stereotypical notions of women in cinema. Despite her intention to defend the film's broader narrative, her comments have inadvertently intensified the negative sentiment surrounding Kanguva. ‘Kanguva’: Jyotika Expresses Displeasure Over Negative Reviews for Husband Suriya’s Fantasy Action Film, Says ‘I Think They Forgot About the Good Parts’.

Neha Gnanavel Deletes Post on Disha Patani After Backlash

In response to criticism about Angela’s limited role, Neha took to X and stated, “Angela’s character isn’t the entire focus of Kanguva. She can’t dominate 2.5 hours of the film! It’s basic, so yes, she was there to look pretty!!! (sic).” Following the backlash, she deleted the post. Amid the controversy, Suriya's wife, Jyotika, also defended the film, sharing her thoughts on the backlash. While acknowledging the film's flaws, she emphasised the experimental nature of the project and urged audiences to appreciate its effort and scale. ‘Kanguva’ Movie Review: Save Your Ear-Drums When Watching Suriya’s Ambitious but Patience-Testing Period Saga (LatestLY Exclusive).

Neha's Views on Disha Patani's Role in 'Kanguva'

Suriya's Wife Jyotika Weighs in on Backlash

Despite a divisive reception, Kanguva has managed to gross INR 140 crore globally in just four days. Directed by Siva, the film features Suriya in dual roles alongside an ensemble cast including Disha Patani, Bobby Deol and others. While the film's commercial success is notable, the ongoing debates surrounding its narrative and character development continue to dominate the discourse.

