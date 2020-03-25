KGF Star Yash Surrenders to His Baby Girl Ayra Who Is Feeding Her Daddy While In Self-Quarantine (Watch Video)

KGF Star Yash With Baby Girl Ayra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kannada superstar Yash, who shot to national fame with his 2018 blockbuster K.G.F Chapter 1, is making most of the nationwide 21-day lockdown to take a break from his hectic schedule and spend quality time with his family.

The actor recently posted a video where he is seen with his kid. The little one feeds his dad in the video. "And i surrender...? P.S " Perks of home quarantine " my t'shirt doesn't agree though * Stay safe everyone," Yash captioned the video.

Yash Feeding His Daughter Ayra

On the work front, Yash will be next seen in K.G.F-Chapter 2. Director by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.