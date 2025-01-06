Tamil actor Vishal recently appeared at the pre-release event for his highly anticipated Tamil comedy Madha Gaja Raja, sparking concern among fans due to his unwell state. Despite battling a high fever, the dedicated actor attended the event held in Chennai on Sunday (January 5). The film, which has faced over a decade of delays, is finally set to release on January 12, but Vishal’s health has taken the spotlight. During the event, Vishal arrived with the help of an assistant, immediately drawing attention to his condition. His shaky hands as he held the microphone and an emotional speech further heightened worries. Reports indicate he was visibly shivering, likely due to his fever, which left fans deeply concerned about his well-being. The film will hit theatres after 13 year delay. ‘Madha Gaja Raja’ Release Date: Vishal and Santhanam’s Tamil Comedy Film To Arrive in Theatres on THIS Date After 13-Year Delay (View Poster).

Vishal At The Pre-Release Event Of Madha Gaja Raja

Devastated to see u like this @VishalKOfficial na - may lord Murugan give u all the strength to get your physical and mental strength back ! pic.twitter.com/StFjdL8SsX — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) January 5, 2025

Hands Shaking

What happened to him y he became like this and his hand is shaking 😟 Can't believe this is because of fever he may be suffering with something get well soon sir ❤️ — 🌊Venky🐯 (@Tarockfreak) January 5, 2025

What Happened?

OMG what happened to him — LOGAN (@loganath87) January 5, 2025

Get Well Soon

Heartbreaking to see him like this 🥺🥺 get well soon bro 🙏🙏 — Abbi0410 (@Abbi0410Bk) January 5, 2025

Sad

Feeling sad. 😌 — Anu Francis🎶 (@AnuFrancis26) January 5, 2025

