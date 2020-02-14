Master Song Kutti Story Lyric Video: Thalapathy Vijay’s Voice and Anirudh’s Music Makes This a Peppy Number

Kutti Story Lyrics (Photo Credits: YiuTube)

Thalapathy Vijay has a huge fan following and there's no doubt about it. As an actor, Vijay has given it all to the cinema and in his upcoming film titled Master, he has also sung a melody. It was just a few days ago when the makers had announced it online that the musical treat (Oru Kutti Kathai) will be out on Valentines Day. After the said information, fans of the Kollywood superstar could not keep calm and were all joyous. Now, the song, Kutti Story (a lyrical version) is out and well must say it's as creative as it can get. Earlier, the film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj has released a poster to announce about this single. Post Income Tax Raid, Thalapathy Vijay Arrives On the Sets of Master and Fans Just Cannot Keep Calm (Watch Viral Video).

First things first, the song is a visual treat and is a hit in the graphics department. The hookup line, 'Let Me Sing A Kutti Story' will not go off your mind even after you are done listening to this one. All in all, the lyrical song is easy to understand and is infused with both Tamil and English words. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the song for which Arunraja Kamaraj has penned the lyrics. Vijay's Master Faces Another Trouble! BJP Workers Start Protesting for Shooting in the Mining Area.

Check Out The Song Below:

So, did you like the song? As we loved it and how. Talking about the film, Master is a family action entertainer wherein Vijay will portray the role of antagonist whereas Malavika Mohanan will be seen as his pyaar. Apart from these two, the movie also stars Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, Sanjeev, Srinath, Nagendra Prasad, Ramya Subramanian, Chetan and others in a key role. The flick is set to release on April 9, 2020.