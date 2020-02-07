Vijay's Master Faces Another Trouble! BJP Workers Start Protesting for Shooting in the Mining Area

Thalapathy Vijay (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The stars are clearly not working in the favour of Thalapathy Vijay currently. After the IT officials decided to raid his apartment along with his financer Anbu Chezhiyan, fresh trouble was brewing in for the actor today afternoon. As per reports in Times Now channel, some BJP workers were spotted protesting on the actor's next release, Master's set. Reason? Well, because the unit was shooting in the mining area and it shouldn't be allowed according to those workers. Thalapathy Vijay Income Tax Raid: IT Department Releases Statement Confirming Recovery of Rs 77 Crore From Bigil Financier.

It was only today that Vijay had started shooting of his next after the recent IT raid at his apartment. However, the shoot was halted courtesy the protest. The political party workers expressed their displease and started protesting against the Neyveli Lignite Corporation administration for granting permission and allowing the shooting of Vijay's film near coal mine area. Thalapathy Vijay Fans Trend #WeStandWithVIJAYAnna After The Master Actor Gets Pulled In IT Raid Controversy

Check out the Tweet

#Breaking | Trouble mounts for @actorvijay. A day after actor Vijay was raided by I-T Dept, BJP is protesting against the Neyveli Lignite Corporation administration for granting permission for shooting Vijay's upcoming film 'Master' near coal mine area. Shabbir with details. pic.twitter.com/oeWbUgI9Eg — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 7, 2020

Speaking of the IT raid, a report in ANI stated that, Rs 65 crores unaccounted cash had been reportedly recovered from the actor’s financer, producer Anbu Chezhiyan. However, they later issued a detailed statement saying, "In the context of the issues of the prominent actor, it is stated that his investment in the immovable properties and remuneration received from the said Producer for acting in the film is the subject matter of investigation in the present search. Searches in some of the properties are still continuing." Fortunately, the actor was able to resume his shooting but a different controversy was waiting for him there.