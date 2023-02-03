Sundeep Kishan's newly released gangster drama Michael also starring Vijay Sethupathi is making all the noise among the viewers but this Ranjit Jeykodi directorial is getting mixed reviews from the critics. The film has been released in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. Sundeep Kishan's efforts have received applause from netizens as they share their reviews for Michael on Twitter. Sundeep Kishan and Vijay Sethupathi’s Michael gets mixed responses from the critics and here is various media outlets' opinion about the film. Michael Trailer: Sundeep Kishan Risks It All for Divyansha Kaushik in This Thrilling New Glimpse of His Film With Vijay Sethupathi (Watch Video).

Filmyfocus.com: Sundeep Kishan’s hard work for the role in visible on screen. His makeover with a ripped body is good and adds realistic texture to the proceedings. He performed risky action stunts with dedication. Literally, he kept blood and sweat in the film.

123telugu.com: The lead pair’s chemistry is good, The background score and visuals are top-notch in the film. Michael is easily one of the most stylishly made flicks in the Telugu cinema. The dark tone of the film is well set and the mood is maintained throughout. Credit to the technical team who made the film look so rich and elegant. Michael Release Date: Vijay Sethupathi, Sundeep Kishan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s Film To Arrive in Theatres on February 3 (View Poster).

Times of India: Michael is a genre film that achieves what it sets out to do – tell a dark coming-of-age tale of a young man who knows what it means to be human for better or worse. Watch it if that’s your kind of cinema.

The Indian Express: In contrast to many such gangster films, the build-up to the hero comes towards the end of Michael. We are ‘told’ the reasons and the purpose of his actions, but that doesn’t become a big reveal as it was intended to, because by then we are exhausted looking at bloodshed and slain heads.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2023 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).