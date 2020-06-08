Naked Nanga Nagnam Trailer: After Climax, Ram Gopal Varma Drops the Trailer of NNN, Says 'I Am Not Rajmouli and This is Not RRR' (Watch Video)

NNN trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/RGV)

RRam Gopal Varma has been in the news recently for his film Climax starring adult film star Mia Malkova. The film which had a digital release on June 6 on Shreyas ET. Just when his erotic thriller is now available to stream, the director has now dropped a trailer of his next titled NNN. Yes, the film titled NNN stands for Naked Nanga Nagnam. The director's upcoming film looks like another erotic drama. The film with its signature RGV camera angles. Climax Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers for Free Download and Watch Online; Ram Gopal Varma's Web Film Falls Prey to Piracy.

Sharing the film's trailer, RGV comparing it to SS Rajamouli's RRR wrote in his tweet, "I am not Rajmouli and this is not RRR but I am me and this is NNN check the trailer." The trailer doesn't really give away what the film is about. Before the release of the trailer, the director wrote, "After the SUPER SUCCESS of CLIMAX the next on http://RGVWorld.in/ShreyasET is not RRR but it’s NNN."While RGV claimed that his recent film has been a success, the film was recently leaked on Tamilrockers. Climax Trailer: Porn Star Mia Malkova Is All Set To Serve You Sexy and Spooky In This Ram Gopal Varma Film (Watch Video).

Check Out the Trailer Here:

The film's release date hasn't been announced yet but it will soon be streaming on Shreyas ET, the same streaming partner as his previous film Climax.

We hear, after the success of Climax Varma hiked the price for his second digital film. The viewers have to pay Rs 200 to watch this film on his web channel.