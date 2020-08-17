Fans down south have a very special way of celebrating their favourite actor or actress’ birthday. In fact, they start the celebrations weeks or even months in advance. And it all starts by sharing the ‘common display picture’ aka ‘CDP’ that they would be using on the day of their favourite celebs’ birthday. The celebrations for Power Star Pawan Kalyan aka PSPK’s birthday had started from July. Fans had started trending #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan and kicked-off the celebrations. Right now, fans are trending #PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP on Twitter and sharing all their love for PSPK. #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan: Fans Begin Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Birthday Celebrations Two Months In Advance.

The CDP of Pawan Kalyan that all his fans would be keeping as their display pic on Twitter and other social media platforms on his birthday has been shared. Since then, fans have been re-sharing the pic along with the hashtag #PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP. Fans are pretty thrilled to celebrate the Jana Sena Chief’s birthday on September 2. The Power Star of Tollywood would be celebrating his 49th birthday this year! Let’s take a look at the tweets shared by fans. Vakeel Saab: 35 Days Required To Complete The Shooting Schedule Of Pawan Kalyan Starrer?

#PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP

Here is the Birthday CDP of Power Star & Janasena Leader @PawanKalyan #PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/k5aLHbrmTG — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 16, 2020

#PSPK Fan Cults Smashing Records

World record smashing Twitter trend by #PSPK fan cults! Mind-boggling 65 Million Tweets on #PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP 💥👌pic.twitter.com/KotAgJHs1v — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) August 16, 2020

Power Star Fans' Mania

New World Record 💥💥 "POWER FANS MANIA" 🔥🔥 Masssivveee 65Million+ Tweets on #PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP All Time World Record under PSPK Fans 👊#PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/vZY5eUyCQ5 — Thyview (@Thyview) August 16, 2020

All Love For Jana Sena Chief

Fans Can't Keep Calm

Advance Birthday Wishes

WAITING ✊ ADVANCE HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR 🙏 #PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/u2YVhaXRXY — praveen 78 VC (@praveen78VC11) August 16, 2020

Power Star Pawan Kalyan

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan would be seen in the film Vakeel Saab. It is after two years that he is making a comeback in the industry and movie buffs are eagerly waiting to watch him in this courtroom drama. Directed by Venu Sriram, this Telugu movie, which is a remake of the Hindi movie Pink, was initially scheduled to hit the theatres in mid-May. But the makers had to postpone the release date owing to the ongoing global crisis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).