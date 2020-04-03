Prabhudheva Birthday: Urvasi Urvasi, Mukkala Mukkabla – 5 Times When The King Of Dance Made Even A Non-Dancer Step Onto The Dance Floor!

Prabhudheva Birthday (Photo Credits: File Image)

You talk about the King of Dance of Indian Cinema, the first name that anyone could think of is Prabhudheva. This legend is an icon for many budding dancers. He is an inspiration even to many Bollywood and South celebs as well. Be it the way he grooves or his energetic performance, it is highly infectious. One really cannot get over to the iconic dance numbers he has given us over the years. And today (April 3), being Prabhudheva’s birthday, how can one cannot tune into some of his hit numbers? Street Dancer 3D Song Muqabala: Shraddha Kapoor-Varun Dhawan Recreate the Iconic Track with Prabhudheva, and It Is LIT! Watch Video.

Be it South or Hindi cinema, the Indian film industry has seen some of the best dance numbers by Prabhudheva. The 47-year-old was inspired by his father, Mugur Sundar, a popular dance choreographer in the south film industry, who has worked with the leading actors in a career spanning to about three decades. Prabhudheva has learned Indian classical dance forms as well as western dance forms. Before becoming a popular dancer and a choreographer, Prabhudheva appeared as a background dancer in Mani Ratnam’s film Agni Natchathiram. He made his debut as a choreographer with Kamal Haasan’s film Vetri Vizha. Let’s take a look at those five hit dance numbers of Prabhudheva, which made even a non-dance step onto the dance floor. Munna Badnaam Hua Song Making: Salman Khan Preps for the 'Belt' Step, Prabhudheva Shows Off His Fabulous Dance Skills in This Fun BTS Video.

Urvasi Urvasi

With the romantic drama Kadhalan, Prabhudheva made his breakthrough as an actor as well. This film has also won four National Film Awards. Besides being praised for its technical prowess, the songs composed by AR Rahman and Prabhudheva’s choreography became popular across the country, and the track "Urvasi Urvasi" was one among them.

Mukkala Mukkabla

"Mukkala Mukkabala" or "Muqala Muqabala", it was another hit dance track from the film Kadhalan. In fact, both the songs, "Urvasi" and "Mukkabala", were remade in Hindi. But, old is gold! One really cannot get over Prabhudheva’s iconic moves.

Chikku Bukku Rayile

The song "Chikku Bukku Rayile" is from the 1993 film Gentleman. The film’s score and soundtrack was composed by AR Rahman. This track was choreographed by Prabhudheva, in which he also made a special appearance along with Gouthami Tadimalla.

Kay Sera Sera

Bollywood lovers went bonkers when they saw two great dancers of Indian Cinema together on the big screens – Prabhudheva and Madhuri Dixiti-Nene. With the song "Kay Sera Sera", the dance lovers saw contemporary moves, and this duo just nailed the act. This was almost a 7-minute long number, but the audience was hooked till the end.

Go Go Govinda

Prabhudheva once again left everyone stunned with his impeccable footwork in the song "Go Go Govinda" from the film OMG – Oh My God! One just cannot miss his rendition of the moonwalk in this track.

Prabhudheva is a star who is dubbed as Indian Michael Jackson. He has performed and choreographed a wide range of dancing styles. The King of Dance has also earned two National Film Awards for Best Choreography. Here’s wishing him a wonderful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Prabhudheva!