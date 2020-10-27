Mollywood hunk Prithviraj Sukumaran had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 20. The actor, at that time, was shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony's Jana Gana Mana. The actor rook to his social media accounts to inform everyone of his COVID-19 positive status and how despite following strict protocols that were in place on the sets, he tested positive. Prithviraj Sukumaran Tests Positive For COVID-19 While Shooting For 'Jana Gana Mana,' Actor Is Staying In Isolation (View Post).

In his post on Twitter, he also revealed, "Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I'm asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested." However, here's some good news for his fans. The actor's rapid Antigen test results for COVID-19 have come out negative. Prithviraj Sukumaran Birthday Special: 7 Movies Where the Dashing Malayalam Star Impressed Us in Shades of Grey!.

Check Out Prithviraj's Post Below:

Prithviraj took to social media to inform his followers that his rapid test had come negative. "Tested negative on the Antigen test today. Will still be continuing to isolate for one more week to be doubly sure. Once again, thanks to everyone who reached out and expressed care and concern." We wish the actor a speedy recovery! Prithviraj Sukumaran Voluntarily Gets Tested For COVID-19 and the Result Is Negative, Malayalam Actor Shares Test Report on Social Media.

It can be recalled that the actor and his team of Aadujeevitham, who were stranded in Jordan since the lockdown began, had returned to India in May when air travel had resumed to help stranded citizens all over the world return to their homes. The team had in fact, wrapped p their film's Jordan schedule during the pandemic and once they returned home, all of them had gotten tested for COVID-19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2020 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).