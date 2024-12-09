Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres on December 5. However, a day before the grand theatrical release, a special screening was held on the night of December 4. A large number of fans thronged Sandhya Theatre to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, who was also present at the venue. Tragically, a 35-year-old woman named Revathi died due to asphyxiation as crowds jostled at the theatre, and her eight-year-old son has been hospitalised. At the Pushpa 2 success meet, Allu Arjun expressed his grief over the woman's death and promised to personally meet the victim’s family. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’: Allu Arjun’s Female Fans Go Wild Inside Theatres During Gangamma Jathara Sequence – Watch Viral Video!

Regarding the incident, Allu Arjun said in Telugu, “A very unfortunate incident took place at Sandhya Cinema. We are extremely sorry for that. I had no idea about it until the next morning. When I heard about it on December 5, I was in shock. It took me hours to process it and respond to the incident. I couldn’t process it psychologically. It took me around 10 hours. We all blanked out when we heard the news. Sukumar got extremely emotional.”

Allu Arjun About Sandhya Theatre Incident

A day after the incident, Allu Arjun announced a compensation of INR 25 lakh for Revathi's family. At the event, shared, "No compensation is going to make justice to what happened, what I did was just a gesture to make them know we are with them. Right now, I am giving them space to process their personal loss. Later, I will personally visit them and assure them that I am just one call away."

The Hyderabad Police have filed a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management at the Chikkadpally Police Station following a complaint from the deceased woman’s family.

