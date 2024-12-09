Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres on December 5. However, a day before the grand theatrical release, a special screening was held on the night of December 4. A large number of fans thronged Sandhya Theatre to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, who was also present at the venue. Tragically, a 35-year-old woman named Revathi died due to asphyxiation as crowds jostled at the theatre, and her eight-year-old son has been hospitalised. At the Pushpa 2 success meet, Allu Arjun expressed his grief over the woman's death and promised to personally meet the victim’s family. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’: Allu Arjun’s Female Fans Go Wild Inside Theatres During Gangamma Jathara Sequence – Watch Viral Video!

Regarding the incident, Allu Arjun said in Telugu, “A very unfortunate incident took place at Sandhya Cinema. We are extremely sorry for that. I had no idea about it until the next morning. When I heard about it on December 5, I was in shock. It took me hours to process it and respond to the incident. I couldn’t process it psychologically. It took me around 10 hours. We all blanked out when we heard the news. Sukumar got extremely emotional.”

Allu Arjun About Sandhya Theatre Incident

Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for… pic.twitter.com/g3CSQftucz — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 6, 2024

A day after the incident, Allu Arjun announced a compensation of INR 25 lakh for Revathi’s family. At the event, shared, “No compensation is going to make justice to what happened, what I did was just a gesture to make them know we are with them. Right now, I am giving them space to process their personal loss. Later, I will personally visit them and assure them that I am just one call away.” ‘She Donated Liver, Gave Me New Life’: ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Victim Revathi’s Husband Mourns Wife’s Death at Allu Arjun’s Film Premiere in Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad Police have filed a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management at the Chikkadpally Police Station following a complaint from the deceased woman’s family.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2024 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).