Allu Arjun's highly anticipated movie Pushpa 2: The Rule has finally hit theatres and is roaring globally with his performance. While the whole movie guarantees a thrilling experience, the Jathara scene has become one of the standout moments of the Telugu movie. All of Arjun's portrayals of Goddess Gangamma have gathered widespread acclaim. The portrayal is so captivating that female fans watching it in theatres appear to be allegedly possessed by something supernatural. In videos going viral online, two women can be seen overcome with emotions while watching the scenes. They were moving back and forth in their seats and required assistance from others to remain stable. The scenes that triggered this reaction were the Gangamma Jathra sequence and the climactic fight scene, where Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj goes berserk, slashing his enemies with a dagger mercilessly. Take a look at the videos below. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise (LatestLY Exclusive).

Allu Arjun’s Female Fans React to the Gangamma Jathara and Climax Fight Scene Inside Theatres

