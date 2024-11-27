Excitement for Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule is at its peak. The makers and the entire Telugu film team are equally pumped, enthusiastically promoting the movie across the country. On Wednesday (November 27), the Pushpa 2 team arrived in Kochi, Kerala for the promotions. Several videos from the event have surfaced online, and in one of the clips, Allu Arjun could be seen addressing his Mallu fans in their language, Malayalam. Speaking to his fans in Malayalam, he said, "My greetings to all Malayalis. My fans, my army, greetings to all. All my Malayali fans are doing fine, right? Thank you, thank you Kerala." The Pushpa star then concludes by saying, "Lots of love from your adopted son, Mallu Arjun". We don't know about others, but Fahadh Faasil would be so proud. Pushpa 2: The Rule arrives in the theatres on December 5, 2024.‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’: Allu Arjun Completes Shoot of His Action Drama Film Merely Nine Days Before Its December 5 Release, Posts Pic of ‘Last Day Last Shot of Pushpa’!.

Allu Arjun Speaks in Malayalam During ‘Pushpa 2’ Promotional Event in Kochi

