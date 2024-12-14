Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is currently dominating the box office. The film, which stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has been well-received by both critics and audiences. From the dialogue and action to the climax and songs, Pushpa 2 has everything the audience asks for. Directed by Sukumar, the film was released on December 5. It continues to perform strongly, with early estimates from Sacnilk.com suggesting that the film earned approximately INR 36.40 crore nett across all languages on Day 9. The film will reach INR 1000 crore within a few more days. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Box Office Day 8: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Surpasses ‘KGF Chapter 2’ Hindi Collection, Set to Overtake ‘Baahubali 2’ Soon.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Continues to Break Records On Day 9

As the days go by, there seems to be no stopping Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film has achieved impressive earnings across different languages, with INR 27 crore in Hindi, INR 7.5 crore in Telugu, INR 1.4 crore in Tamil, and INR 0.2 crore in Kannada and Malayalam. Its total collection in India now stands at a remarkable INR 762.1 crore.

Pushpa 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Day 9

Pushap 2 The Rule Box Office Collection Day 9 (Photo Credits: Sagnilk)

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, continuing the story from the hit first film, Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021. Along with the lead actors, the film features Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Trailer: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna Deliver an Unforgettable Blend of Action, Drama and Emotion in Sukumar’s Film (Watch Video).

About Allu Arjun's Arrest

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the tragic death of a woman during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, just before the premiere of his Pushpa 2: The Rule. The incident, which took place in Hyderabad, led to the death of a 35-year-old woman and left her nine-year-old son hospitalised due to asphyxiation.

