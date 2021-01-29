SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles has been the talk of the town from the moment the film was announced. The teasers and first look posters of the movie always grab the limelight. And now finally, the makers have unveiled the first glimpse of British actress Olivia Morris and she looks pretty and how. Olivia Morris will play Jennifer in RRR. On the occasion of the actress' birthday, the makers dropped a gorgeous photo of hers. RRR: Olivia Morris Replaces Daisy Edgar - Jones as the Lead Actress Opposite Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli's Historical Drama.

In the poster, Olivia flashes quite a vintage vibe. Reports suggest that she has already shot her part for the film. Having said that, the period actioner is supposed to release in theatres on October 13, 2021, and will see Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem. For the one's unaware, Olivia will be seen romancing Jr NTR whereas Alia Bhatt is Ram's love interest. After looking at the poster, we are damn excited! RRR Actors Alison Doody And Ray Stevenson Share A Glimpse Of Their Looks From The Sets Of SS Rajamouli Directorial!

Check It Out:

It was after Daisy Edgar Jones decision to quit the project, her role got offered to Olivia. The story of RRR is based on the two leads who fight it out against the British Raj to attain freedom. Helmed by none other than SS Rajamouli, the film is one of the most anticipated projects of 2021. So, how did you like Morris' first look? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

