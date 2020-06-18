Simbu Expresses Grief Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Calls for His Last Film Dil Bechara's Release in Theatres

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has come as shock to not only his near and dear ones but also the nation. The actor aged 34, died by suicide on June 14. Several actors from Bollywood as well as the South industry condoled the death of the talented actor. Recently, Simbu aka STR released a press statement where he expressed grief over the passing of his three friends, Sethuraman, Chiranjeevi Sarja and Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in the last few weeks. In his statement, Simbu stated that it has been a difficult time as he mourned the loss of these amazing actors. Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Trend #DilBecharaOnBigScreen As They Ask Makers to Release the Actor's Last Film in Theatres Instead Of OTT.

In the statement released, he reportedly wrote, "Doctor Sethu, Chiranjeevi Sarja and Sushant Singh Rajput are my friends. Their death has affected me so much. I see this as a loss to the film industry. I see this as a loss of my best friends. I pray for their souls to rest in peace."

Not just this, Simbu also spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara as he requested makers to release the film on the big screen. Recently, composer A R Rahman too had shown his support for the same as he shared an article stating how fans were trending the #DilBecharaOnBig Screen. Relating to the same, Simbu wrote, "Like AR Rahman's request, Sushant's Dil Bechara should release in theatres and become a hit venture. Death will not put a full stop to an artist's success. I hope Dil Bechara's success stands as a testament to this."RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: #BoycottBollywood Trends on Twitter as Netizens Slam Industry For Not Accepting the Late Actor.

The Maanadu actor also gave a positive message in his statement as said it's time for us to be there for each other. He also expressed condolences to those who lost their loved ones due to coronavirus.

