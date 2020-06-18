Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
#StayHomeStaySafe

Simbu Expresses Grief Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Calls for His Last Film Dil Bechara's Release in Theatres

South Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 01:57 PM IST
A+
A-
Simbu Expresses Grief Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Calls for His Last Film Dil Bechara's Release in Theatres
Simbu, Dil Bechara (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has come as shock to not only his near and dear ones but also the nation. The actor aged 34, died by suicide on June 14. Several actors from Bollywood as well as the South industry condoled the death of the talented actor. Recently, Simbu aka STR released a press statement where he expressed grief over the passing of his three friends, Sethuraman, Chiranjeevi Sarja and Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in the last few weeks. In his statement, Simbu stated that it has been a difficult time as he mourned the loss of these amazing actors. Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Trend #DilBecharaOnBigScreen As They Ask Makers to Release the Actor's Last Film in Theatres Instead Of OTT.

In the statement released, he reportedly wrote, "Doctor Sethu, Chiranjeevi Sarja and Sushant Singh Rajput are my friends. Their death has affected me so much. I see this as a loss to the film industry. I see this as a loss of my best friends. I pray for their souls to rest in peace."

Not just this, Simbu also spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara as he requested makers to release the film on the big screen. Recently, composer A R Rahman too had shown his support for the same as he shared an article stating how fans were trending the #DilBecharaOnBig Screen. Relating to the same, Simbu wrote, "Like AR Rahman's request, Sushant's Dil Bechara should release in theatres and become a hit venture. Death will not put a full stop to an artist's success. I hope Dil Bechara's success stands as a testament to this."RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: #BoycottBollywood Trends on Twitter as Netizens Slam Industry For Not Accepting the Late Actor.

The Maanadu actor also gave a positive message in his statement as said it's time for us to be there for each other. He also expressed condolences to those who lost their loved ones due to coronavirus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Simbu Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput dead Sushant Singh Rajput death
You might also like
Sushant Singh Rajput Wanted To Send Kids To NASA As A Part Of His Project 151 Initiative
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Wanted To Send Kids To NASA As A Part Of His Project 151 Initiative
Sushant Singh Rajput Cleared All Payments Of His Staff Three Days Before His Demise
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Cleared All Payments Of His Staff Three Days Before His Demise
Sushant Singh Rajput's Kai Po Che and Kedarnath Director Abhishek and Wife Pragya Kapoor to Feed 3400 Families to Honour the Late Actor
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Kai Po Che and Kedarnath Director Abhishek and Wife Pragya Kapoor to Feed 3400 Families to Honour the Late Actor
Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Shares a Post on Bidding Final Adieu to Her Brother, Says 'Celebrate His Life and Give Him a Loving Farewell'
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Shares a Post on Bidding Final Adieu to Her Brother, Says 'Celebrate His Life and Give Him a Loving Farewell'
Sonam Kapoor Disables the Comments Section on her Instagram Account after Nepotism Debate Gains Momentum on Social Media
Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor Disables the Comments Section on her Instagram Account after Nepotism Debate Gains Momentum on Social Media
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Old Video on MS Dhoni’s Cricket Trivia is Going Viral
Viral

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Old Video on MS Dhoni’s Cricket Trivia is Going Viral
Kangana Ranaut Slams Mukesh Bhatt for Saying 'Sushant Singh Rajput was Heading Parveen Babi Way'
Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut Slams Mukesh Bhatt for Saying 'Sushant Singh Rajput was Heading Parveen Babi Way'
Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Mumbai Police Recovers 5 Diaries From the Late Actor's Residence
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Mumbai Police Recovers 5 Diaries From the Late Actor's Residence
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.81 76.43
Kolkata 79.59 71.96
Mumbai 84.66 74.93
Chennai 81.32 74.23
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
GBP 95.8100 -0.47
JPY 70.9775 -0.01
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement