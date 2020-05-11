Sudheer Babu’s Fans Get the Perfect Treat! Makers of ‘V’ Release Actor’s Chiselled Look on His Birthday

Sudheer Babu's Look In V (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is Sudheer Babu’s birthday today and fans have been showering with tons of love and wishes across social media platforms. But it’s the makers of his upcoming flick, V, who left everyone amazed. The team has extended their heartfelt wishes to the actor by releasing a poster of him from the movie in which he can be seen flaunting his chiselled body. And this look of the actor from V is indeed the perfect treat for all Sudheer Babu fans! V Teaser: Nani's Antagonist Role Looks Impressive, Sudheer Babu Seems Fierce As a Cop (Watch Video).

In the movie V, Sudheer Babu would be seen playing the role of a police officer. This look of him from the film shows that he is going to be seen as a tough cop. In this poster, Sudheer Babu is seen flaunting his washboard abs and also has bruises on his body. This action thriller also features Nani and we’re definitely going to get to see some kick-ass stunts. Nani is featured as the antagonist in this movie and it’s the first time that he’ll be seen in a negative shade. V: Sudheer Babu and Nani Look Intense and Intriguing In This Poster; Teaser to Release on February 17.

Sudheer Babu’s Look In V

Anddd this is for you people 😉 Thanks for all the love ❤️ Hope to meet you all soon in theaters ... #VTheMovie ki manam kalisi gola cheddam ✌️Konchem gattigaane cheddam 👊 https://t.co/FtaYlC38z8 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 10, 2020

The movie V is written and directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and it is produced under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. This movie also features Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari as the lead actresses. V was scheduled to be released on March 25, but had to be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. This also led to the rumours that the makers are planning to release the movie on OTT platform. But producer Dil Raju has clarified that V will not skip theatrical release.